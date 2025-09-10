- Added origin marker for moving and spreading bee swarms to make their path and impact clearer.
- Updated Tile marker visual look when tile is depleted.
Survival Stats
- Hunger and Thirst stats have been inverted for better intuition, now starting at 0% and filling upward.
Combos & Echo
- Introduced combos for Food, Water, and Resource tiles once the Echo is unlocked.
- Added combo overview display when a combo is possible for a tile type.
- Added combo confirmation to the radial menu (hold LMB).
- Added a first-time tip when a combo becomes available.
Level Updates
- Reworked Level 2: Final Stand spread pattern and win condition for improved balance.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed warnings related to panel fadeouts.
- Various minor bug fixes and improvements.
Changed files in this update