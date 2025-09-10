 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19926790 Edited 10 September 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Visual Clarity

  • Added origin marker for moving and spreading bee swarms to make their path and impact clearer.
  • Updated Tile marker visual look when tile is depleted.

Survival Stats

  • Hunger and Thirst stats have been inverted for better intuition, now starting at 0% and filling upward.

Combos & Echo

  • Introduced combos for Food, Water, and Resource tiles once the Echo is unlocked.
  • Added combo overview display when a combo is possible for a tile type.
  • Added combo confirmation to the radial menu (hold LMB).
  • Added a first-time tip when a combo becomes available.


Level Updates

  • Reworked Level 2: Final Stand spread pattern and win condition for improved balance.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed warnings related to panel fadeouts.
  • Various minor bug fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3526291
