This new update for Mafia: The Old Country addresses several issues reported by the community. We will continue to monitor feedback and plan to include more improvements in future updates. Thank you to everyone who has reported any issues and helped make the experience better for all players.
Gameplay
Addressed a reported issue causing a trinacria to fall through the map, making it impossible to collect.
Addressed a reported issue allowing players to buy the fox statue in Pasquale’s without enough dinari, preventing The Collector achievement from being unlocked.
Addressed a reported issue causing the True Soldato achievement to fail to unlock at the end of the campaign if the player changed the difficulty to Medium and immediately back to Hard in the Pause Menu at any point during the playthrough.
Performance
Various stability and performance improvements on all platforms.
Visuals
Addressed pixelated shadows visible in the factory during Chapter 9.
UI
Various UI fixes and improvements.
Audio
Various audio fixes and improvements.
Platform-Specific
Steam
Addressed a reported issue causing "Sprint" to fail to be remapped if it’s set to "Hold."
The input mapping menu now allows you to bind several actions to the same key in order to match the default key bind layout.
Changed files in this update