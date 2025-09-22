This new update for Mafia: The Old Country addresses several issues reported by the community. We will continue to monitor feedback and plan to include more improvements in future updates. Thank you to everyone who has reported any issues and helped make the experience better for all players.





Gameplay

Addressed a reported issue causing a trinacria to fall through the map, making it impossible to collect.

Addressed a reported issue allowing players to buy the fox statue in Pasquale’s without enough dinari, preventing The Collector achievement from being unlocked.

Addressed a reported issue causing the True Soldato achievement to fail to unlock at the end of the campaign if the player changed the difficulty to Medium and immediately back to Hard in the Pause Menu at any point during the playthrough.





Performance

Various stability and performance improvements on all platforms.





Visuals

Addressed pixelated shadows visible in the factory during Chapter 9.





UI

Various UI fixes and improvements.





Audio

Various audio fixes and improvements.





Platform-Specific

Steam