10 September 2025 Build 19926528 Edited 10 September 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Commanders,

with this patch we've fixed a few more bugs, added the long awaited improved UI and balanced the game:

Bug-Fixing

  • added the "rock, paper, scissors" mechanism correctly. So now a hint comes up when attacking with a bonus. See descriptions for detailed information

  • fixed the special ability of Beholders. Works as expected now

  • fixed the special ability of Cannons of Revelation. Works as expected now

  • fixed an issue which avoided to finish level 2.7 The Tower

  • all gained XP points are shown correctly now

  • all DoT spells will effect with start of the next turn

  • fixed an issue with Bombardier. They perform a skirmish attack which can not be countered now

  • fixed a freeze which could occure after exploring a ruin or city

  • fixed a freeze caused by spawned AI units of ruins or castles

  • fixed a bug where capitulating could freeze the game

  • fixed some incorret sound files of a few units

Balancing

  • rewards were doubled for all finished level and completed islands

  • movement points were increased and penalties reduced for light infantry

  • reduced the costs for hiring light infantry

  • Nebukadnezzar and Hammurabi's movementpoints were increased from 3 --> 4

  • Heretic Ballon now performs an elemental attack

  • Cannons of Revelation and Blade Engine now perform a physical attack

  • Fire Dragon now performs an elemental attack

New Stuff

  • new UI showing all necessary information about the units (within the avatar selection and army management screen)

  • added a new zoom level

Localization

  • corrected fals and missing translations

  • corrected fals and missing tooltips

Bug Reporting --> after reporting a bug here on steam or on discord, please dont forgett to send us your save game files to support@mosaicmask-studio.com!

Thank you all for your patience and ongoing support!

