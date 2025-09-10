with this patch we've fixed a few more bugs, added the long awaited improved UI and balanced the game:

added the "rock, paper, scissors" mechanism correctly. So now a hint comes up when attacking with a bonus. See descriptions for detailed information

fixed the special ability of Beholders. Works as expected now

fixed the special ability of Cannons of Revelation. Works as expected now

fixed an issue which avoided to finish level 2.7 The Tower

all gained XP points are shown correctly now

all DoT spells will effect with start of the next turn

fixed an issue with Bombardier. They perform a skirmish attack which can not be countered now

fixed a freeze which could occure after exploring a ruin or city

fixed a freeze caused by spawned AI units of ruins or castles

fixed a bug where capitulating could freeze the game