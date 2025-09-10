Commanders,
with this patch we've fixed a few more bugs, added the long awaited improved UI and balanced the game:
Bug-Fixing
added the "rock, paper, scissors" mechanism correctly. So now a hint comes up when attacking with a bonus. See descriptions for detailed information
fixed the special ability of Beholders. Works as expected now
fixed the special ability of Cannons of Revelation. Works as expected now
fixed an issue which avoided to finish level 2.7 The Tower
all gained XP points are shown correctly now
all DoT spells will effect with start of the next turn
fixed an issue with Bombardier. They perform a skirmish attack which can not be countered now
fixed a freeze which could occure after exploring a ruin or city
fixed a freeze caused by spawned AI units of ruins or castles
fixed a bug where capitulating could freeze the game
fixed some incorret sound files of a few units
Balancing
rewards were doubled for all finished level and completed islands
movement points were increased and penalties reduced for light infantry
reduced the costs for hiring light infantry
Nebukadnezzar and Hammurabi's movementpoints were increased from 3 --> 4
Heretic Ballon now performs an elemental attack
Cannons of Revelation and Blade Engine now perform a physical attack
Fire Dragon now performs an elemental attack
New Stuff
new UI showing all necessary information about the units (within the avatar selection and army management screen)
added a new zoom level
Localization
corrected fals and missing translations
corrected fals and missing tooltips
Bug Reporting --> after reporting a bug here on steam or on discord, please dont forgett to send us your save game files to support@mosaicmask-studio.com!
Thank you all for your patience and ongoing support!
