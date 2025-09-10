Tunguska 2: Whitefall Development Progress Update

Ghoul Hunters and Future Predators!

It's been a month and as promised, I'm excited to show you what I accomplished thus far! I was able to complete two more Points of Interest on the Petrovsky map: a commercial strip with a diner (called "Roadside Cantina"), a grocery store, a couple of water towers, and a warehouse; as well as a smaller village with fancier houses with a nearby pond filled with garbage - a potentially highly radioactive area.

There is a pasture field between these two locations which will later become a highly contested area due to the presence of inter-dimensional crystals used to power or seed specialized equipment.

I posted a new set of screenshots, as well as a new "walk-around-the-map" video to Tunguska 2's Steam page. Come check it out, and wishlist the game :)

Also, I realized that someone had created a request on GOG for Tunguska 2, so if you are interested, please give your vote so that one day it can be released on GOG :)

https://www.gog.com/dreamlist/game/tunguska-2-whitefall

1.94-5 Patch for Tunguska: The Visitation



For Tunguska 1, I just uploaded patch 1.94-5 to fix a few minor issues:

Player might get stuck inside the water tower in Station 11

Added more variety of names for Celestial Sisters to avoid potential name overlap during assassination quests

Corrected some German grammar

Giving Back to The Community

Recently a sad tragedy happened to four children near me. Their mother, who took her family across the world to seek refuge from Communist persecution, passed away from a car accident, leaving four orphaned children whose father had already passed away a few years ago while fighting for freedom. They had been on the move for years, running away from harassment and deportation, and just started to get their life together this year, and then this happened.

So I joined a friend of mine in helping raise fund for the orphaned children so that they won't be separated into orphanages, and continue to live in their home with the help from the local church. I also donated 500 dollars to them, which isn't much considering the hardship they'll have to face for years to come, but I couldn't do this without all the continued support from all of you :) Thank you!