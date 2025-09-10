 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19926300 Edited 10 September 2025 – 15:59:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing “66 Confessions of Castel Sanpinel”.

Regarding the issue we announced on Monday, September 8, where in certain cases a specific anomaly would not appear and progression became impossible, we have identified the cause and completed the necessary fix. The game is now functioning normally.
We sincerely apologize once again for the significant inconvenience and concern this may have caused players.
We will continue to make improvements to ensure a stable gameplay experience.

We kindly ask for your continued support of “66 Confessions of Castel Sanpinel”

Changed files in this update

Depot 3502911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link