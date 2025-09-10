Thank you for playing “66 Confessions of Castel Sanpinel”.



Regarding the issue we announced on Monday, September 8, where in certain cases a specific anomaly would not appear and progression became impossible, we have identified the cause and completed the necessary fix. The game is now functioning normally.

We sincerely apologize once again for the significant inconvenience and concern this may have caused players.

We will continue to make improvements to ensure a stable gameplay experience.



We kindly ask for your continued support of “66 Confessions of Castel Sanpinel”