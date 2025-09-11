- Added additional indicator during washing machine part failure events
- Improved spawn locations for delivered packages
- Fixed the minigame in the third stage of the money printing machine
- Added button in streamer mode to toggle cutscene audio on/off
Patch Notes for Laundering Simulator Playtest, version v10.09.2025.02D
