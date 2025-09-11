 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19926299 Edited 11 September 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added additional indicator during washing machine part failure events
  • Improved spawn locations for delivered packages
  • Fixed the minigame in the third stage of the money printing machine
  • Added button in streamer mode to toggle cutscene audio on/off

