Hi everybody, we're happy to announce that we just released the next major content update for Heroes of Science and Fiction! The main focus is on the new Psyker skill and the PSY combat abilities it brings, but there are also new maps, events and the usual round of improvements and bugfixes.



In the meantime, most of the team has been already working on the next big expansion, which will bring Tumori Tribes (working title: Hive Mind) as the 5th playable faction and the next campaign/storyline, so this is not even the biggest update this fall!



Psyker Skill and PSY Abilities

A new skill with 13 combat abilities for your commanders, all about manipulating your and your opponent's units in different ways. This also includes faculties at academies at all bases.







New day night cycle rules

Eclipse - night during the whole cycle



Cerebral clarity - more XP from battles



Each faction gets their own festival with a few different bonuses



Dead rising - some neutral armies respawn



Rain of resources: some of the treasures on the map get replenished. Can only happen once per map.



Workers strike: everybody loses ownership of some of their resource-generating buildings. Can only happen once per map.



Resource collectors - these creatures are hungry for resources and will appear around some of the mines



New interactive objects

Escape module - contains various treasures



Traveling merchant - if you catch him, you'll be able to trade for the best prices



Mysterious wanderer - if you catch him, you'll get to improve one of your attributes



Content, features and improvements

New skirmish maps: Blue Border & Sudden Death



Map generator with more variety, configuration options and various improvements



5 new loading tips



Increased size of tooltips and some panels in large UI mode, fixed a couple of layout issues on the Steam Deck



Added info about remaining force field HP to force fields status effect tooltip in unit info card



Implemented a custom effect for cloned units in unit order panel



Added hint about "unequipping items by right clicking" to item tooltips



Enemy commanders on the minimap are now better highlighted



[EDITOR] New environment assets and brushes for Orbit



[EDITOR] When running a playtest from map editor, there is now a way to go straight back to the map editor with a button it the top left corner of the screen



[EDITOR] Re-enabled neutral faction as an option for level-based random units in editor



Fixes

Fixed orbit not uncovered when starting a playtest from map editor



Fixed army tooltips not taking into account modified army counts when showing exact or iron-mole army sizes



Fixed stack can be healed over max HP when attacking with AOE on multiple stacks with walking rations



Fixed consumables highlight effect rendered under roads and cliffs



Fixed random units could sometimes choose fewer units than slots and end up with 0 unit count



Fixed base UI erroring out after putting a unit into the gateway 'send to outpost' slot, closing the base and opening it again



Fixed units from a defeated army showing that some have been saved by the renewed spirit skill



Fixed custom unit hire buttons at UNSS bases sometimes not available when they should be thanks to Radiant discount



Fixed tutorial text animation breaking with very high frame rates



Fixed map completion not saved to player profile for scenarios that you win from a map event



Fixed typing w-h-a-c-k in main menu wasn't much fun



A few fixes in different campaign levels



Fixed a few typos



Last but not least, thanks to everybody who helped us test the build before release and special thanks to the community translators!






