Hello Everyone! A big thanks to everyone playing the game and providing feedback! Today's update will include some balance changes to the end game, specifically for those trying to grind out the end game orb achievements.

In true incremental fashion, the end game was always suppose to be a bit more grindy for those players that like to go the extra mile. However, the current balancing of the end game is a bit over tuned from what I would like it to be. These changes will make it so getting to a higher orb level still requires a grind but overall it should feel like a nicer journey.

Endgame Changes

Reduced the increase in difficulty per orb caught in a map. This change will be more noticeable when you have 10+ orbs on a map

Added a max speed end game upgrade to the tree

Increased the density of resources in the final map. Reaching a higher orb level in this map should be easier now that there are more resources to get fuel from destroying

Added a fuel gained per tile destroyed end game upgrade to the tree

Added a fuel efficiency end game upgrade to the tree

Since launch there has also been a few small bug fixes and changes! I'll recap them here in this post in case they were missed.

General Changes

The minigun was feeling a bit underwhelming when first unlocked and with this update I hope that changes!

Increased the base damage of the minigun from 50 to 175

The bullets are visually larger in size and have a bigger hitbox

The base distance minigun bullets travel has been increased by around 25%

Increased the accuracy of the minigun by about 50%.

additional changes:

updated a lightning spire upgrade icon

resources will now spawn on previously visited parts of the track. This makes it so if the track goes back over an older part of the track there will be more resources there to destroy.

A few small controller improvements for navigating the UI

bug fixes

fixed a few Japanese translations

fixed a bug on controller and steamdeck where the main menu would sometimes jump back up to "new game" when the player first does an input.

fixed a bug with the UI appearing incorrectly sometimes when returning to the station or quick starting a run.

fixed a bug where parts of the UI were being displayed behind other parts of UI when they shouldn't be.

fixed a visual bug where the game would appear blurry on certain monitors

fixed a visual bug where the intensity of bloom was way higher than intended on certain monitors

fixed a visual bug where the games vignette would appear way more intense on certain monitors

fixed a bug where the achievement for reaching orb level 15 was not unlocking. Running out of fuel or catching the orb in a map with level 15 or higher should unlock the achievement.

fixed a bug where the Japanese, Russian, Ukrainian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese were not displaying correctly on the UI

fixed a bug where the orb catcher upgrades would not unlock when using quick return to station

fixed a bug on windows 11 that would sometimes cause the desktop icon to not display correctly





-----------------------------------------

