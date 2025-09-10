Test Branch 1.0.79688 Test 2025-09-10
Design
Highlands map script now has 27% more tiles to compensate for less useable area
Veneration Theology gives +10% spread chance, up from 5%
Revelation Theology gives +20% spread chance, down from 25%
Enlightenment Theology gives 2 Happiness per Monk, down from 3
Barbarians cannot enter a nation's territory before raids are possible
Tribes can only adopt world religions
Poet trait gives positive opinion of other poets
Further decreased likelihood of AI founding religions early based on AI Development and Aggression (applies for at most first 16 turns)
Programming
Performance optimization
AI performance improvements
UI
Renamed Rider projects from Import to Supply
Imprisoned trait removed from characters on death
Bugs Fixed
Fixed AI peace offers sometimes using the no events popup when events are enabled
Fixed yield stockpiling ambitions being offered when close to already being completed
Fixed duplicate event option archetype help text
Fixed tribal camp events not resetting with Reset Random Seed on Load option enabled
Fixed bug preventing DLC related hints being shown in Encyclopedia
Tribe AI fixes
Text and event fixes
Changed depots in test branch