Highlands map script now has 27% more tiles to compensate for less useable area

Veneration Theology gives +10% spread chance, up from 5%

Revelation Theology gives +20% spread chance, down from 25%

Enlightenment Theology gives 2 Happiness per Monk, down from 3

Barbarians cannot enter a nation's territory before raids are possible

Tribes can only adopt world religions

Poet trait gives positive opinion of other poets