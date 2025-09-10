 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19926085 Edited 10 September 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.79688 Test 2025-09-10

Design

  • Highlands map script now has 27% more tiles to compensate for less useable area

  • Veneration Theology gives +10% spread chance, up from 5%

  • Revelation Theology gives +20% spread chance, down from 25%

  • Enlightenment Theology gives 2 Happiness per Monk, down from 3

  • Barbarians cannot enter a nation's territory before raids are possible

  • Tribes can only adopt world religions

  • Poet trait gives positive opinion of other poets

  • Further decreased likelihood of AI founding religions early based on AI Development and Aggression (applies for at most first 16 turns)

Programming

  • Performance optimization

  • AI performance improvements

UI

  • Renamed Rider projects from Import to Supply

  • Imprisoned trait removed from characters on death

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed AI peace offers sometimes using the no events popup when events are enabled

  • Fixed yield stockpiling ambitions being offered when close to already being completed

  • Fixed duplicate event option archetype help text

  • Fixed tribal camp events not resetting with Reset Random Seed on Load option enabled

  • Fixed bug preventing DLC related hints being shown in Encyclopedia

  • Tribe AI fixes

  • Text and event fixes

Changed depots in test branch

Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
