Hello everyone, the new patch is here!



I’ve started work on the new biome, which will include new enemies, bosses, artifacts, orbs, a new weapon, a new mecha, unique items, and set items. It will probably take me a couple of months to finish. I’ll try to have it ready by the Steam Winter Sale. Meanwhile, I’ll keep releasing patches for QoL, balance, and bug fixes every 2–3 weeks.



Here is whats included in this patch :



-Re-enabled artifacts Chain Lightning and Hunter’s Mark. These were tested in the opentest for a while, so they should be good. Let me know if you see any issues.

-Increased move speed in base.

-Pylon gives you an objective now when you dont meet the requierements. Elite spawns when you complete the objective. So you dont need to go back to the Pylons.

-Added resume button to the game menu

-Capped Hp bar size. This is just a visual cap to the ui

-Added Criticial Chance stat to the Altars

-Added shortcut keybinds for upgrade button in weapon/artifact rarity upgrade screen and continue button in gameover screen

-Rebinds should now save between sessions. However, rebinding isn’t working properly yet — it seems you need to reload the scene for changes to take effect. I’m working on a fix.

-Artifact Expander is effecting area size more smoothly

-Fixed some quirks in settings screen while using controller.

-Decreased Weapon Ultra Upgrade needed from 50 to 30 for Orb Slot quest.

-Level Up screen doesn't pop-up when you dont have any Skill Points now.