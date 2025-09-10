 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19925962 Edited 10 September 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The wait is over — Machick 2 has finally hatched!

After months of chaos, spells, and frogs plotting in the shadows, the magical chicken is back and ready to face hordes of monstrous amphibians.

Craft your wands piece by piece, fuse absurd spells, and collect relics and accessories that completely change the way you play. Every run is unpredictable, every boss is unique, and every build can mean the difference between victory… or becoming frog food.

What’s new compared to the first Machick?

  • Even more frogs, bosses, and maps.

  • Relics and accessories to turn your chicken into pure madness.

  • Endless mode (because sometimes just surviving isn’t enough).

This is the biggest project we’ve ever made — and none of it would exist without your wishlists, comments, and support along the way. Now it’s your turn to jump in, crush the frogs, and show us the craziest builds you can come up with!

