- Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.

- Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.

- Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.

- Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.

- Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in the late game.

- Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.

- Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.

- Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.

- Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.

- Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.

- Fixed Swamp Squits becoming invincible if hit under water.

- Fixed instance where Lugoli could leave the arena and not return.

- Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).

- Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.

- Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.

- Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.

- Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.

- Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.

- Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.

- Various additional fixes and tweaks.