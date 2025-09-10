Dear players,
Thank you for your continued support! In this update, we have added and optimized the following:
Additions & Optimizations
Lobby characters now refresh
Added new NPCs to the Celebrity Hall and enabled refresh mechanics
Optimized the main quest “Visiting Baiyun Temple” to prevent errors in certain cases
The required trait for this quest has been changed from Shadowless to Agile
Fixed several text errors
We will keep listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Corrupt Official.
💬 Join our community for feedback & discussion:
QQ ：983443471
Discord：https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy
—— LALALA GAMES
