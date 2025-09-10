 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19925947 Edited 10 September 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,

Thank you for your continued support! In this update, we have added and optimized the following:

Additions & Optimizations

Lobby characters now refresh

Added new NPCs to the Celebrity Hall and enabled refresh mechanics

Optimized the main quest “Visiting Baiyun Temple” to prevent errors in certain cases

The required trait for this quest has been changed from Shadowless to Agile

Fixed several text errors

We will keep listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Corrupt Official.
💬 Join our community for feedback & discussion:

QQ ：983443471

Discord：https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

—— LALALA GAMES

