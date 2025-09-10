🔌 Twitch Integration
➕ Added
- Command prefix set to nothing will check if text sent by user contains command name to execute certain action.
- Added stack time setting inside actions which allows you to extend time by duration of action if someone used it multiple times.
( example will be when someone uses headpat toggle and stack time is enabled it will extend current headpat action if its already running )
- Added execute random action inside actions which will execute randomly action than everything at once.
Thank you all for your continued feedback and support 💙 – it helps us improve Interfuse and keep adding more features for your streams!
