POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Destiny 2 Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky
10 September 2025 Build 19925901
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

🔌 Twitch Integration

➕ Added

  • Command prefix set to nothing will check if text sent by user contains command name to execute certain action.
  • Added stack time setting inside actions which allows you to extend time by duration of action if someone used it multiple times.
    ( example will be when someone uses headpat toggle and stack time is enabled it will extend current headpat action if its already running )
  • Added execute random action inside actions which will execute randomly action than everything at once.


Thank you all for your continued feedback and support 💙 – it helps us improve Interfuse and keep adding more features for your streams!

