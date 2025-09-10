Command prefix set to nothing will check if text sent by user contains command name to execute certain action.



Added stack time setting inside actions which allows you to extend time by duration of action if someone used it multiple times.

( example will be when someone uses headpat toggle and stack time is enabled it will extend current headpat action if its already running ) Added execute random action inside actions which will execute randomly action than everything at once.



Hello everyone!🔌 Twitch Integration➕ AddedThank you all for your continued feedback and support 💙 – it helps us improve Interfuse and keep adding more features for your streams!