New Content Added

Dragon Battles Added

[] A sub-quest is unlocked in the final quest of Chapter 3, and completing this sub-quest unlocks Dragon Battles. [/][] Dragon Battles feature one dragon for each element (Fire, Ice, Lightning) and two wisps of each element. [/][] Dragons have high health and are divided into phases based on their health status, using more powerful skills. [/][] Dragons are immune to crowd control effects, but landing crowd control effects on them builds up a stagger gauge. When the stagger gauge is full, the dragon is stunned for a long duration and numerous debuffs are applied. [/][] After a dragon is defeated, it will not reappear immediately. The dragon will reappear when enough [Exploration Points] are accumulated, which can be obtained by clearing exploration zones or completing field events (designed to reappear after 2-5 explorations). [/][] On Easy and Normal difficulties, the drop rate for [Dragon's Breath Crystal] is significantly reduced. [/]

Dragon Hunter's Forge Added to the Blacksmith

[] It can only be developed after Dragon Battles are unlocked. [/][] You can craft [Affix Materials], which grant various effects to equipment when affixed, by combining [Dragon's Breath Crystal] obtained from Dragon Battles with your existing [Equipment Materials]. [/][] Affixing a piece of equipment with an [Affix Material] adds stats to the equipment. [] This is a system similar to Oblivion's Sigil Stones. [/] [/][] The stats of an [Affixed] item do not start at 100% effectiveness. You can enhance their power by using [Normal Materials] (Iron, Wood, Leather, Gems). [/][] The stats of [Affixed] equipment have options that are about 25-40% of the total stats obtainable from the equipment itself. [/]

Peddler Added to the Shop

[] The Peddler's visit cycle is fixed at 2-3 explorations, but the rarity of the items that appear increases significantly based on the [Exploration Points] mentioned in Dragon Battles. [/][] Items include lore knowledge, some material items, Dragon's Breath Crystals, elixirs, reconstruction scrolls, special skill books of Tier 3 and 4, equipment, and mushrooms. [/]

Feature Additions & Changes

[] A new rune, [Focus Rune], has been added, which allows a skill to be used only on a target with a specific status effect. [] Slightly reduces cooldown. [/][] You can set it to activate on targets with Stun, Root, Silence, Taunt, Fear, Charm, Focus, Fire, Freeze, Electrocute Vulnerability, or Shield status. The skill will only be used on targets with that status. [/][] This rune is useful in Dragon Battles, for elemental classes, some equipment skills, and with runes that destroy shields. [/] [/][] Added a feature where pressing the Alt key while a tooltip or description (indicated by a yellow underline) for a certain status is displayed will show a detailed description. [/][] Items in the temporary inventory can now be used directly. [/][] When a boss is defeated in an exploration zone (dungeon), all areas and paths are revealed, and movement speed is significantly increased when moving to a completed area. [/][] The health of playable melee and assassin characters has been increased to encourage the use of diverse melee and assassin roles. [/][] Removed the additional materials returned when disassembling items at the Blacksmith. [/][] Some equipment related to certain elements and equipment with low utility have been reconfigured. [/][] The limit for Bleeding, Poison, and Healing status has been set to 400 (a balance adjustment for Dragon Battles). [/][] A notification is now displayed for newly acquired equipment recipes. [/][] Fixed various bugs that occurred when using hotkeys during exploration. [/][] Fixed an issue where shields on units would not be depleted when taking damage during exploration. [/][] Enhanced feedback for when the Focus status is interrupted. [/][] Increased the duration of Disarm, Wound, Mark, Reflect, and Burden statuses by 100%. [/][] Other bugs have been fixed. [/]

Future Update Direction

Hello, this is the developer.

The next 0.2.0 update is scheduled to be relatively quick, and we plan to rapidly update the items that would have been great to include in this 0.1.0 update but were omitted due to time constraints.

[] A system that allows you to change equipment options to a desired option or randomly. [] Changing options randomly will be done by using an item, similar to the Scroll of Reconstruction. [/][] The system for changing to a desired option will be developed to allow you to collect equipment stats and change them within the collected stats. [/] [/][] Change the UI layout to show that equipment options, like character stats, also have grades. [/][] Change the stats of Tier 3 and 4 physical weapons and magical tools with skills to be able to appear as hybrid stats if they are considered usable as hybrids. [] The number of stats that can appear on equipment items will increase, but we believe this won't be a major issue as a system to change equipment options will be added at the same time. [/] [/][] Rework the Druid into a specialized healer that can powerfully heal small areas, and buff or rework some melee characters. [/][] Enhance the function of the Ritual of Regression in the [Temple] building. [/][] Various recommended improvements. [/]

Furthermore, we plan to work on:

[] A [Faction] update that allows for various interactions in each race's residence. [/][] Enriching the field with field boss monsters and a bounty hunting system. [/][] Adding special races, Vampires and Werewolves, as playable characters. [] You can gain Vampire or Werewolf traits through special traits or events. [/][] These traits will have unique skills like class skills and be powerful in battle, but they will be developed to have their own 'management system'. [/] [/][] If the 0.1.0 and 0.2.0 updates were about raising equipment stats, we aim to enhance skill books and equipment skills through a [School of Magic] update. [/][] Visual updates to exploration zones, similar to battlefields. [/]

I want to do a lot, but there are still many shortcomings, so I will continue to update steadily to create a game that many people will love.