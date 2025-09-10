 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19925791 Edited 10 September 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update introduces in-app workflows for changing usernames and emails, it shows more account details in settings and it also fixes builtin fonts not being avaliable on first app load until first app restart.

🔎 Full changelog (2025.9.1)
📑 Full version history

🎲 Official webpage
📘 Documentation
💬 Discord server


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tabletop Creator Depot Depot 861592
macOS 64-bit Depot 861593
