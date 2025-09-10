Dear players, hello!
The v2.1.2 update is a significant milestone! We’ve brought the long-awaited Steam Deck support and the crucial instant in-game save feature. Additionally, there are numerous optimizations and new shortcut functions designed to provide a smoother and more convenient gaming experience for all players, especially handheld gamers.
🎮 Now Supports Steam Deck!
From now on, you can enjoy Little Witch Survivors anytime, anywhere!
Fixed Home Button Freeze: We focused on fixing a critical issue where pressing the Home button on Steam Deck could cause the game to freeze, ensuring stable performance.
Control Scheme Optimization: Exclusive optimizations for handheld controls, making controller gameplay more intuitive.
💾 Major Feature: Instant In-Game Saves
No more worrying about sudden interruptions ruining your perfect run!
Save Freely, Continue Seamlessly: Automatically save your progress at any moment during a single game session.
Note: This save is a temporary single-session save. It will be cleared after a success or failure settlement to allow for a fresh new challenge.
⚡ Operation and Efficiency Optimizations
We’ve added a series of shortcut keys to make your gameplay even smoother!
New Shortcut Support:
Sell Items: Quickly clear your backpack to free up critical slots.
Consume Items: Instantly use items for boosts to handle intense battles.
Refresh Shop: Faster searching for your desired guardians.
Quick Synthesis: One-click transformation into powerful guardians, simplifying the synthesis process.
General Control Optimizations: Overall improvements for mouse, keyboard, and controller operations.
🎯 Other Improvements
Active Settlement in Endless Mode: In Endless Mode, when you feel powerful enough, you can actively choose to settle and take rewards, fully controlling your收益节奏 (reward pace).
🔮 Future Prospects
This update lays a solid foundation for the game. Next week, we will welcome a content-rich update, including:
More Affixes: Added to the affix library, bringing more diverse Build combinations.
More Random Events: Coming soon, making every adventure full of unknown surprises!
Please ensure your game is updated to the latest version for the best experience.
Changed files in this update