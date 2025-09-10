 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Destiny 2 Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 10 September 2025 Build 19925756 Edited 10 September 2025 – 11:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players, hello!

The v2.1.2 update is a significant milestone! We’ve brought the long-awaited Steam Deck support and the crucial instant in-game save feature. Additionally, there are numerous optimizations and new shortcut functions designed to provide a smoother and more convenient gaming experience for all players, especially handheld gamers.

🎮 Now Supports Steam Deck!
From now on, you can enjoy Little Witch Survivors anytime, anywhere!

  • Fixed Home Button Freeze: We focused on fixing a critical issue where pressing the Home button on Steam Deck could cause the game to freeze, ensuring stable performance.

  • Control Scheme Optimization: Exclusive optimizations for handheld controls, making controller gameplay more intuitive.

💾 Major Feature: Instant In-Game Saves
No more worrying about sudden interruptions ruining your perfect run!

  • Save Freely, Continue Seamlessly: Automatically save your progress at any moment during a single game session.

  • Note: This save is a temporary single-session save. It will be cleared after a success or failure settlement to allow for a fresh new challenge.

⚡ Operation and Efficiency Optimizations
We’ve added a series of shortcut keys to make your gameplay even smoother!

  • New Shortcut Support:

    • Sell Items: Quickly clear your backpack to free up critical slots.

    • Consume Items: Instantly use items for boosts to handle intense battles.

    • Refresh Shop: Faster searching for your desired guardians.

    • Quick Synthesis: One-click transformation into powerful guardians, simplifying the synthesis process.

  • General Control Optimizations: Overall improvements for mouse, keyboard, and controller operations.

🎯 Other Improvements

  • Active Settlement in Endless Mode: In Endless Mode, when you feel powerful enough, you can actively choose to settle and take rewards, fully controlling your收益节奏 (reward pace).

🔮 Future Prospects
This update lays a solid foundation for the game. Next week, we will welcome a content-rich update, including:

  • More Affixes: Added to the affix library, bringing more diverse Build combinations.

  • More Random Events: Coming soon, making every adventure full of unknown surprises!

Please ensure your game is updated to the latest version for the best experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3630411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link