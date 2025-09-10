Dear players, hello!

The v2.1.2 update is a significant milestone! We’ve brought the long-awaited Steam Deck support and the crucial instant in-game save feature. Additionally, there are numerous optimizations and new shortcut functions designed to provide a smoother and more convenient gaming experience for all players, especially handheld gamers.

🎮 Now Supports Steam Deck!

From now on, you can enjoy Little Witch Survivors anytime, anywhere!

Fixed Home Button Freeze: We focused on fixing a critical issue where pressing the Home button on Steam Deck could cause the game to freeze, ensuring stable performance.

Control Scheme Optimization: Exclusive optimizations for handheld controls, making controller gameplay more intuitive.

💾 Major Feature: Instant In-Game Saves

No more worrying about sudden interruptions ruining your perfect run!

Save Freely, Continue Seamlessly: Automatically save your progress at any moment during a single game session.

Note: This save is a temporary single-session save. It will be cleared after a success or failure settlement to allow for a fresh new challenge.

⚡ Operation and Efficiency Optimizations

We’ve added a series of shortcut keys to make your gameplay even smoother!

New Shortcut Support: Sell Items: Quickly clear your backpack to free up critical slots. Consume Items: Instantly use items for boosts to handle intense battles. Refresh Shop: Faster searching for your desired guardians. Quick Synthesis: One-click transformation into powerful guardians, simplifying the synthesis process.

General Control Optimizations: Overall improvements for mouse, keyboard, and controller operations.

🎯 Other Improvements

Active Settlement in Endless Mode: In Endless Mode, when you feel powerful enough, you can actively choose to settle and take rewards, fully controlling your收益节奏 (reward pace).

🔮 Future Prospects

This update lays a solid foundation for the game. Next week, we will welcome a content-rich update, including:

More Affixes: Added to the affix library, bringing more diverse Build combinations.

More Random Events: Coming soon, making every adventure full of unknown surprises!

Please ensure your game is updated to the latest version for the best experience.