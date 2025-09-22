Dear WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Steam Players！
Since the game’s launch, we have carefully listened to every piece of feedback, and each suggestion has contributed to the game’s growth. Today, we officially release the Version 1.6 update, which includes game performance fixes, exclusive expansion content for the Deluxe Edition, and a gratitude gift for all players—this update is our way of thanking you for your trust in every step of the way.
Kind Reminders Before Updating the Game
The size of this update patch is approximately 5.3 GB. Please reserve sufficient storage space in advance.
If you encounter abnormalities such as stuttering, crashes, or failure to launch the game after patch installation, please refer to the official website FAQ at: https://505games-help.freshdesk.com/support/solutions/150000215541
Open the Steam client, navigate to the WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers game page, and ensure the game has completed the automatic update.
After launching the game, the new content will be directly delivered to your in-game inventory/character equipment interface. Players will need to restart Steam and launch the game again to claim the corresponding rewards from the Donation Box in the Reverent Temple.
Deluxe Edition Expansion Content Now Available (Exclusive to Deluxe Edition / Deluxe Upgrade Pack)
Previously, we promised players who purchased the WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition and "Deluxe Upgrade Pack" 4 exclusive costume sets and 4 exclusive weapons. With this update, the first part—Deluxe Expansion Pack 1—is now live, including 2 costume sets + 2 weapons. The remaining 2 brand-new costume sets and 2 brand-new weapons will be announced in the next 1-2 versions (within 2025).
All Steam players who have purchased the WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition or "Deluxe Upgrade Pack" will need to restart Steam and launch the game again to claim the corresponding rewards from the Donation Box in the Reverent Temple.
2 Brand-New Themed Costume Sets Added
Forged Iron Costume
Radiant Costume
2 New Weapons Added
Hooked Blade Spear
Blazing Nightlotus
Recap of Deluxe Edition Content after 1.6 update
After this update, Deluxe Edition and Deluxe Upgrade Pack will include all of the following rewards:
6 Costumes
Tiger of Fortune Costume
Draconic Resurgence Costume
Soul Ritual Robe Costume
Overlord’s Regalia Costume
Forged Iron Costume
Radiant Costume
6 Weapons
Watcher’s Gaze (Sword)
Dragoncoil Lance (Spear)
Eternal Sovereignty (Dual Blades)
Moonlight Dragon (Sword)
Hooked Blade Spear
Blazing Nightlotus
1 Skill Upgrade Item
Blood of Changhong Skill Upgrade Item (Large)
Free Headgear Items – Thank You for All Players' Support!
To express our gratitude to every player who supports WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, regardless of which version you purchased, you can claim 2 exclusive headgear items for free after updating the game:
Bo Sorcerer’s Crown
Ming Army Helmet
How to Check Your Game Version:
1. Open the Steam client or website → Click your username in the top-right corner → Go to the Account Details page.
2. If you purchased a Steam code from a retailer, click [View licenses and product key activations] → Search (CTRL+F) for “Wuchang” to find your purchased version.
3. Check the content on the 【DLC】 tab:
If the 【Deluxe Upgrade Pack】 is not displayed, you currently have the Standard Edition.
If the 【Deluxe Upgrade Pack】 is displayed, you currently have the Deluxe Edition.
Version 1.6 Update Content
1. Fixed an issue where, under DLSS Ultra Performance mode at certain screen resolutions, the image appeared overly blurry.
The following screenshots show a before/after comparison at 2K resolution:
2. Further optimized VRAM usage, improving both performance and stability
Test location: Shrine at Lightzen Temple, data collected via Steam performance monitor
Example 1: RTX 3050 Laptop (4GB), Overall Quality-Low, DLSS Performance mode, Screen Resolution-1920x1080p
Before update: 4.2GB VRAM usage (as shown)
After update: 3.5GB VRAM usage (as shown)
Example 2: RTX 3060 Laptop (6GB), Overall Quality-Medium, DLSS Performance mode, Screen Resolution-2560x1440p
Before update: 5.3GB VRAM usage (as shown)
After update: 5.0GB VRAM usage (as shown)
Example 3: RTX 4060 Laptop (8GB), Overall Quality-Medium, DLSS Performance mode, Screen Resolution-2560x1440p\
Before update: 5.8GB VRAM usage (as shown)
After update: 5.7GB VRAM usage (as shown)
Example 4: GTX 1060 (6GB), Overall Quality-Low, TSR, Supersampling Resolution-50, Screen Resolution-1920x1080p
Before update: 4.7GB VRAM usage (as shown)
After update: 3.9GB VRAM usage (as shown)
Example 5: RTX 2060 (6GB), Overall Quality-Medium, DLSS Performance mode, Screen Resolution-1920x1080p
Before update: 5.3GB VRAM usage (as shown)
After update: 4.6GB VRAM usage (as shown)
Example 6: RTX 3060 (8GB), Overall Quality-Medium, DLSS Quality mode, Screen Resolution-1920x1080p
Before update: 5.3GB VRAM usage (as shown)
After update: 4.8GB VRAM usage (as shown)
Example 7: RTX 3070 (8GB), Overall Quality-High, DLSS Performance mode, Screen Resolution-2560x1440p
Before update: 6.6GB VRAM usage (as shown)
After update: 6.0GB VRAM usage (as shown)
Example 8: RTX 4060 (8GB), Overall Quality-Medium, DLSS Performance mode, Screen Resolution-2560x1440p
Before update: 5.6GB VRAM usage (as shown)
After update: 5.1GB VRAM usage (as shown)
Thank You All, for your Support!
From the initial spark of inspiration to the final implementation, from continuous optimization to version iterations, every step of the game’s growth would not be possible without the support of all players along the way.
We will continue to polish the game and work on creating a better gaming experience with your support. Thank you again to all players who support us!
WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers - Version 1.6 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update