This update includes the following changes:

​​【New Features】​​

Added character hiding functionality.

Added "God's Hand" achievement.

Added "Sigma Male" achievement.

Added a coin clearance feature on both side platforms, operable using "Clear Stuck Coins."

JP Jackpot now directly rewards 300 game coins.

​​【Optimizations】​​

Optimized physical parameters for more realistic coin stacking effects.

Adjusted the coin slot physical parameters to further reduce the probability of coin jams.

Improved the Clear Stuck Coins function, resolving previous abnormalities.

​​【Bug Fixes】​​

Fixed the issue of abnormal element score increases.

Fixed several other bugs.

✨ ​​【Major Adjustments】​​

We’re finally no longer the "Black-hearted Game Goddess" after this update!

The overall coin payout rate has been significantly increased. To perfect this balance adjustment, we spent a full three days fine-tuning 😭😭😭.

📣 ​​【Sneak Peek for the Next Version】​​

The "Coin Tower" feature is highly likely to be introduced!

(It’s rumored that participation will likely require game coins, so all you coin masters, get ready! Charge ahead! It’s time to save up those coins!) 👍