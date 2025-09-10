 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19925635 Edited 10 September 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, we are happy to report that after the latest update we shipped on Monday, we have solved the crashing issues now completely. Today's update focuses more on solving the lag issues we find on high-populated Korean servers.


  • Entering Repouuro Cave now gives the "Cave Explorer" achievement
  • Purchasing an item with a negative price from the general store will now just delete the item
  • Server performance improvements
  • Fixed item pickup quest task not completing for admins
  • Fixed bug that caused players to be able to buy too many house slots. If a player has bought over their limit, they will get a refund after logging in, and items that are over their limit will be removed automatically. Keep in mind that tents will not be removed in the order they were placed

Changed files in this update

Windows English Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
Windows 64-bitEnglish Experimental depot Depot 1635452
