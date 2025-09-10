Hi, we are happy to report that after the latest update we shipped on Monday, we have solved the crashing issues now completely. Today's update focuses more on solving the lag issues we find on high-populated Korean servers.
- Entering Repouuro Cave now gives the "Cave Explorer" achievement
- Purchasing an item with a negative price from the general store will now just delete the item
- Server performance improvements
- Fixed item pickup quest task not completing for admins
- Fixed bug that caused players to be able to buy too many house slots. If a player has bought over their limit, they will get a refund after logging in, and items that are over their limit will be removed automatically. Keep in mind that tents will not be removed in the order they were placed
Changed files in this update