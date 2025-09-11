We are still working on the lag some of you reported. This update should reduce the number of injuries you are seeing and improves the performance of some of the staff.



Let's dig into it





BUG FIXES

Building snapping now aligns with the grid and floor

Fix on the smaller slides that caused injuries and failed sliding (should reduce the number of daily injuries)

Ticket machines have been improved and should work as planned now

Fixed on closing attractions when they are moved under certain conditions

Trash bag capacity has been fixed, where, under a certain condition it was infinite.

IMPROVEMENTS

Added info to the attractions to show how much each guest will pay per use.

Building UI has better info on stat changes.

Improved cleaners & handymen so they take less time to clean/ repair when the attraction is not fully dirty/broken.

Increased the maximum visitor slots per pool depending on their stars/size.

Improvement in ticket vendors' performance.

Slides have been improved so that it removes the possibility of walking through them.

Improved language localization for the end-of-the-day report

Added a safeguard to guarantee that achievement counters are not overwritten with lower values in case of several save games

Changed the starting stats of visitors so they don't go so often straight to food vendors when they enter the park

Twitch naming has been improved so it renames only visitors and not any pedestrians

Twitch - Requesting a female staff member request is for now ignored until we add the new models we are working on.

Reduced the cost of a lifeguard chair

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates