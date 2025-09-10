- Added a decimal place to the % change on the Marketplace UI

- Adjusted how the New Player Building Speed Increase works. Instead of a 100,000% boost to building speed for the first 5 factories, it will now be a 1-minute build time for the first 5 factories

- Construction requirements are now populated via Resync

- Set limit to the number of End-Game items allowed in the Warehouse to 1

- Fixed bug where ingredient/product item counts were not updating properly in the Factory Status UI

- Fixed various UI bugs where End-Game items would show infinity for their volume

- Fixed bug where End-Game items would not transfer to the Warehouse