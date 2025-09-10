How’s it cooking, Bots?First of all, we want to thank you all. We have already sold 1000 units in the first week with positive reviews! Today we bring you a smaller update focused on fixing some nasty bugs. We have also been listening to your comments on our Discord and added a save system.
The game is currently still on sale so you can save some money!
We are aiming for the next content update to be released in October. If you want to hear more about it or want to affect what's in it, join our Discord!
What's new:
- Save slot system. You have three save slots and game auto saves when work day ends so you can continue later.
- Discord button on main menu, hop on to our Discord!
- New UI sounds
- Better event system
- Tutorial screen in the break room
- Cheese sticks to surfaces
- Order desk overhaul
Bug fixes:
- Drawings can be saved now correctly on PC
- Blackout event fixes
- Player list refresh issues fixed
- Disconnected players won't respawn anymore
- Rent due text updates to clients after paying rent
- And many other small fixes
GET TO WORK!
