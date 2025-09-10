 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19925508 Edited 10 September 2025 – 14:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed brake lights on P3, P4, Andante, and Allegretto - bumper reflectors no longer light up when braking.
  • Adjusted rear light intensity on 280G.
  • Fixed camera behavior on the Tow Truck when carrying a P2 model.
  • Fixed an issue with changing predefined graphic settings.


Upcoming update:

Dear Car Dealers!
We’re revealing more details about the upcoming update. As some of you correctly guessed, both the showcase cabinet and the new scrapyard machine will be used to craft figurines, which you’ll then be able to display in your dealership. Figurines will come in several tiers: classic, silver, gold, and diamond.



Collect them all and build your very own showroom trophy collection!





In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



PS. If you haven’t seen the news about Car Rental Simulator yet, we encourage you to check out what the Play2Chill team is currently working on.

