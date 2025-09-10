🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed brake lights on P3, P4, Andante, and Allegretto - bumper reflectors no longer light up when braking.



Adjusted rear light intensity on 280G.



Fixed camera behavior on the Tow Truck when carrying a P2 model.



Fixed an issue with changing predefined graphic settings.



Upcoming update:

We’re revealing more details about the upcoming update. As some of you correctly guessed, both the showcase cabinet and the new scrapyard machine will be used to craft figurines, which you’ll then be able to display in your dealership. Figurines will come in several tiers: classic, silver, gold, and diamond.Collect them all and build your very own showroom trophy collection!In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:If you haven’t seen the news aboutyet, we encourage you to check out what theteam is currently working on.