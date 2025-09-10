Well met, time travelers!

These past two months I've been chiseling away at the second to last alpha update.

News Art and some of the gif media was submitted by Odebla!

Travel into the end of THE THIRD MILLENNIUM!

See Pine Island grow into a City Island, with several districts dotted around the island!

Most of them can be visited after 2300AD

Star Gazer Palace

Built on Mount Uroruh, one of its smaller peaks, peeking out through the floor of the palace ^^

Visit the new palace of leadership in the city! Open to the public.

The Market District

In here you can find all kinds of interesting futuristic items to gain.

And places to visit.

The North District

Amongst the local pub, this place contains an antique shop, where you can sell all kinds of items for money!

The Harbor!

This is the domain of the fisher folk, as well as a nice vista for the space port!

The Arena

So far in AD 1600 and post 2300, you will be able to earn your money by beating down waves of opponents!

The Last Athor

At the end of 2999 You will be able to visit the last Athor, he lives on top of Star Gazer Palace.

The empire has crumbled, is there any hope for what is to come?

The Starport

The hub of going between Earth & Moon and perhaps beyond.

That begs the question, would you like to go with your time machine or rocket beyond earth? Maybe in some update after the game is fully released. Being able to insert the space core instead of the time core into the car, same way it works for the space gate. What are your thoughts? Could this work in a similar way to world addons?

Make your own Robo Companion!

Pick the Main Robo module and assemble your own robo companion from various parts!

They cannot do much yet but definitely a nice addition as a companion on your time travel adventures!

If you have ideas for ROBO features write them in the comments!

The Music for 3000AD

I added music from my older Star Wars project to give the future a more mystical feeling.

The music files were originally composed by Gustav Holst and recorded by United States Air Force Heritage of America Band and is therefore under Public Domain.

Gustav Holst also served as inspiration for John Williams scores, so it may give you some similar feels to his compositions.

Black Powder

If you find a bounty in the sewers you can obtain a new crafting recipe.

Bob is missing!

There are rumors 1650s that a local named Bob got lost exploring the sewers, perhaps you can find him.

Alternate Input for Crafting recipes!

Instead of two separate recipes I now did the only smart decision to just unify the recipe with alternate input possibilities.

Environment Aging.

I've tested some texture applications to reveal aging on older structures. So that very old buildings would not look so pristine and new, but age in surface looks over time.

Next updates

The next updates are planned as followed:

(this list may not include all features planned to be revised and fixed but I do have a full beta bucket list formed for 2026)

-Last Story quest and with that end of Alpha.

-Beta Update 1 (Performance (potentially migrating to a newer unity version), Item managment, and QoL, potentially a revamp of the tutorial level if not later, extensive bug solving)

2026

-Beta Update 2 (Finishing Multiplayer & Bug Fixing, potential Story rewrites)

-Beta Update 3 (More Bug Fixes, last touches and if all is done maybe adding planting trees

Gold Status status is reached, No Time leaves Early Access and goes into the post EA content phase.

With more updates to come on a regular basis but once every two to three months.

Thank you for supporting my work this whole time.

God bless and enjoy the update!

September 7th V0.979

Added the heir side quest to 3000AD

Added alternate input variations to some craft recipes, like the component recipe being now unified into one showing both old and new radio as viable options

Added new centuries up to 3033AD

Added Clone Warriors which attack the NHRE in the 28th century

Added the darkening of the sun after 2600AD

Added hints to press space to leave a seat/computer

Added functionality to the space time device from the aurora quest, that lets you read functional data about your location in space time

Added the space time device as craftible blueprint upon completion of act 3's Aurora

Added a feature for the barrow downs safe house, in which the grass turns to snow during winter

Added Sky Milk, the beverage of choice for the everyday man of the 2500s

Added Training Academies/Arena to 2300AD

Added an Arena to Cape Dun, pre 1780s

Added a Robotics Smithy to 2300AD with the ability to make your own robit! (Yes Robit)

Added an antique store to the north district in 2300AD

Added a disco bar to the north district in 2300AD

Added 2400 Table as Safehouse Object

Added bottles as Safehouse Objects

Added the ability to craft and modify custom robots

Added a high rise apartment room to the market district in 2300AD

Added hover bikes and a trader selling them in 2300AD

Added an alternative that allows you to use three metal rods instead of the metal pack as input for the base of actions quest

Added some more chunk loaders to reduce the load on the cpu in terms of things loaded into the main world

Added a change that makes previously spawned bounties in the pirate camp, now appear in their own sewer base cape dun

Added some routines that disable shadows on items at short distances for better performance, except for items right in front of you

Added a tooltip for new players when first equipping a costume, to tell you to equip free hands again

Added a greeting in which edwards tells you again to pick up the plc in case the player missed it

Added a native stone circle to park hill

Added texture aging to some old buildings throughout the island to show the passage of time

Added a little fun dialogue to Wolf at the Pirate Camp entrance, where you could potentially fight or intimidate him to let you in

Added Archive Disk entries for the timeline 2088-2500 and 2500-3000

Added black powder and ingredients to craft it with

Added a routine that makes melee opponents walk faster at you if you have a gun in hand

Added a hint that tells users in the workshop window the need to acquire car mods in game instead of activating them in menu

Added Bob, who's lost trying to break into the sewers in 1650

Added new PLC satellite maps for pre deluge and post 2033 [Only in black and white, textured versions may come in a future rendition]

Lowered the store price for basic capacitors

Fixed/Revamped the wood door textures to use the atlas texture for the facility 1989, the school's back entrance and the tiki hotel and a couple more throughout the world

Changed the color scheme of the mars safehouse to be more accurate to its actual colors in real life

Removed the train station error message for fisher bay and replaced it now with the corresponding names (based on the quest result)

Fixed the performance and improved some of the time event and fps controller code

Fixed an issue with certain food objects, like water or cigars giving you fat

Fixed some of the epa damage being out of balance (too weak early on and overpowered if it goes into explosion damage)

Fixed held item is lost when going to prison

Fixed the mechanic in 2060 from having pink furniture

Fixed the Cloud Chaser waggling from left to right

Fixed Bill from selling fusion motors before 2035

Fixed the safe house red couch seating positions

Fixed craft recipes only taking one of each type of item instead of multiple (if for instance two iron is required it takes only one)

Fixed the junko bugs jittery behavior

Fixed the exo planet dialogue with agents during act 4

Fixed the safehouse scroll items view being out of range

Fixed the daycycle from running at the same speed irrespective of the time slower/speeder (this caused the wild west quest train from ignoring the time slower and driving with the same speed)

Fixed the audio of some sources like the engine not playing at times.

Fixed a bug in which items spawned by a trader would float mid air for a while