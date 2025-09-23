Patch Release v1.1
This release fixes missing animations for the crew members getting caught in the airlock, plus addresses a few reported bugs.
New Game
We're currently getting a demo ready for our new game Speed Golf Royale. Help support us by wishlisting.
Patch Notes
Fix issues with npc respawning after airlock,
Add airlocktarget to NPC,
Added all NPC airlock animations.,
Fix compile warning,
Remove imgui from release builds,
Fix possible NRE in FieldOfView.cs finding targets. Fixes OUT-OF-SIGHT-3R,
Add early return to enemy attack if sparrow. Solves issues when it attacks player sometimes but shouldn't be able to. Fixes OUT-OF-SIGHT-3S,
Fix possible NRE in ICharacter extension method. Fixes OUT-OF-SIGHT-3T
Changed files in this update