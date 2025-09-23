 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 19925417 Edited 23 September 2025 – 21:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Release v1.1

This release fixes missing animations for the crew members getting caught in the airlock, plus addresses a few reported bugs.

New Game

We're currently getting a demo ready for our new game Speed Golf Royale. Help support us by wishlisting.

Patch Notes

  • Fix issues with npc respawning after airlock,

  • Add airlocktarget to NPC,

  • Added all NPC airlock animations.,

  • Fix compile warning,

  • Remove imgui from release builds,

  • Fix possible NRE in FieldOfView.cs finding targets. Fixes OUT-OF-SIGHT-3R,

  • Add early return to enemy attack if sparrow. Solves issues when it attacks player sometimes but shouldn't be able to. Fixes OUT-OF-SIGHT-3S,

  • Fix possible NRE in ICharacter extension method. Fixes OUT-OF-SIGHT-3T

