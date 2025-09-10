We are getting closer. After months of development, a huge list of systems is already finished and everything points to the playtest launching in late October.

This first test will focus on checking the stability of the core systems and especially how the draggable window interface feels in practice. We want to know if it is smooth to use, comfortable, and how it performs in longer sessions.

What’s already done

From the Done section of our Trello, we have completed:

Core systems: movement, PvP combat, quest system, toll system, death and resurrection, skills and counter, races and classes, character selection and creation

Interface & user experience: redesigned windows, draggable window system, complete tutorial, dialogue system, examination, partial search, emotions (cry, laugh, spit)

Game mechanics: darkness, ambient system, corpses and decay, burial system, astral plane, hidden areas

Other features: vendors, version validator, tolls

We have also fixed issues such as the tutorial goblin resurrecting after being buried, localization errors when executing players, and dialogue bugs with the prophet.

What’s in progress

Currently we are working on:

Playtest starting map

Enemy AI and combat logic

Locking and unlocking doors

NPCs maintaining conversations between each other

Known bugs

The most relevant issue left is that enemy summons are not showing correctly.

Important note

This version of the playtest will be available only in Spanish and only players from Spain will receive access. This is to ensure we can properly test the systems and gather focused feedback.

For the next version, the game will be fully translated and opened up to more regions.

Next steps

If everything goes according to plan, by late October you will be able to jump into the world and try it out yourself. This first test is designed to stress test the foundations of the game, not to deliver the final content, so what matters most will be your feedback on gameplay, interface, and stability.

In the meantime, you can join our official Discord to follow updates and be part of the community:



https://discord.gg/HPHYN3Ffum