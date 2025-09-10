This was my first ever game and to be honest you can tell. While this is the end of this game's life.

The Home: Into The Woods, will be a remastered version with multiplayer support.

Coming soon for free along with a new project The Home: Recollections and of course The Home: Full Game.

A launcher will be made public and the dlcs for THITW and THR will be free. I hope to make the full game free but we will have to see.

Keep an eye out, because these games are far better than this game ever was.

Thank you everyone for your support. And shout out to Annoying Crow don't worry the new Into The Woods will have more than one tree. And you might have a small cameo in THR.

Thanks,

James C Inviv