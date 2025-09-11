Greetings, Descendants!

■ Patch Date

- 09.11.2025 (Thu) 00:00 PDT

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Patch Details

(1) UI & UX

- Improved sorting functionality for Weapons, Reactors, External Components, and Modules.

ㄴ Added several new items to the sorting list.

ㄴ Unified sorting criteria that were previously different for each item category to ensure all items are sorted using the same criteria.

- Improved the Axion Plains mission “AX Power Converter Station” so that the rate at which Defense Time decreases based on the number of protected objects is now visually displayed in the upper mission UI.

(2) Miscellaneous

- When viewing a Descendant's profile, made improvements to display "No information available." text if the target user has not unlocked Inversion Reinforcement.

Bug Fixes

(1) Content

- Fixed an issue in the Axion Plains mission “First Crater” where progression was blocked because the required monster kill count in certain sections was not registered correctly

- Arche Trace - In the "Replay Cutscenes" of the Luna-exclusive quest, Arche Traces will only be activate when Luna or Ultimate Luna are equipped.

ㄴ Albion - The Concert Begins!

ㄴ Kingston - A New Moon Rises

- Fixed an issue where Abyss Scarabs would move abnormally when damaged during their Regeneration animation.

- Fixed an intermittent issue where it was sometimes impossible to progress the quest “Let’s See Who Wins – Come up with taunting comments” during Luna’s exclusive questline.

(2) Descendants

Lepic

- Fixed an issue where the Grenade Throw Skill could be repeatedly used faster than normal when transitioning to other actions.

ㄴ This applies to all Grenade Throw Modification Modules.

ㆍ Nerve Infiltration and Explosive Stacks

Luna

- Fixed an issue where Notes would appear instantly and couldn't be hit with equipped Unique Weapons.

- Fixed an issue where Perfect Pitch effect wasn't being applied correctly.

- Fixed an issue where enhancement effects from Enhanced Skills weren't converting to Standard Skill effects.

- Fixed an issue where the Inspiration Gauge wasn't being correctly acquired when equipped with the "Nimble Footsteps" Module.

- Fixed the range indicator for "Fever Time!" in the Battlefield Concert.

ㄴ Changed from 3.5m to 7m forward

- Fixed the incorrect representation of Enhanced Skills in all Skill videos for Ultimate Luna's "Singer's Mercy" Module.

- Fixed the incorrect representation of the "Delightful Stage" Skill video when using Ultimate Luna's "Aggressive Melody" Module.

- Fixed an issue where the cooldown was applied when using Firearms and Skills simultaneously during "Fever Time!" while using Ultimate Luna's "Battlefield Concert" Module.

(3) Modules

- Fixed an issue where the Ultimate Tier Descendant Module's "Arche Concretion" effect was not reducing Firearm Explosive ATK.

- Fixed an issue where the Ultimate Tier Descendant Module “Walk a Tightrope” effect did not apply to Firearm Explosive ATK.

(4) UI & UX

- Fixed an issue where the "Non-Attribute" text was not displaying correctly in the Mission Details pop-up reward information.

- Fixed an issue where Matchmaking appeared to be canceled when the map changed immediately after applying for Void Erosion Purge: Normal Difficulty Stage 10 matching.

- Fixed an issue where attachment slots were visible in the Vehicle customization UI

- Fixed an issue where the PS Store icon overlapped with the Inbox button in the Shop.

(5) Miscellaneous

- Fixed an issue where discounts for owned items were not properly applied when purchasing the “Lounge Bundle.”

- Fixed an issue where Caliber was consumed when purchasing a Descendant while holding the “Descendant Purchase Ticket A, B, C.”

- Fixed an issue where purchasable Attendance Days were one day short of the maximum achievable days.

- Fixed an issue where the Tactical Mobility Teleporter at the Outpost in Vespers Moonlight Lake was floating.

- Fixed an issue where some item names were not displaying in the ETA Shop.

- Reset the purchase limit from 30 to 100 when buying Consumables, Gold, and Kuiper Shards with Quality Certified ETA Voucher.

- Modified Collectible Coins and Premium Collectible Coins to be included in the Library Consumables progress and to display their quantities in the Library.

