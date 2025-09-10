We've just released a new update for Delta Light 2! This patch focuses on improvements to our Infinite Mode, visual and audio polish for the turbo, adjustments to in-game popups, and lays important groundwork for future content.

Infinite Mode - Unique & Replayable Maps

Infinite Mode now generates maps based on your Steam ID, ensuring that your maps are unique to everyone else's.

But should you wish to revisit a particular map, you can do so by selecting it again.

In this patch we added some brief introductory textboxes when first entering Infinite Mode to clarify this system.

Turbo - Visual & Audio Polish

We've made some adjustments to the turbo effect to enhance its feedback. Expect a bit more flair with refined particle effects and sound effects when engaging and disengaging your turbo.

UI Polish - Popup Timing Adjustments

We've fine-tuned the duration of various in-game popups. Most smaller popups will now last a bit shorter to reduce on-screen clutter, while larger, more significant notifications will retain their original display time.

Under the Hood Preparations

This patch also includes some foundational code that supports upcoming features. While not immediately visible, these behind-the-scenes updates are important steps towards future content releases.

Thank you for playing.

We <3 your support.

~Veldin