10 September 2025 Build 19925142 Edited 10 September 2025 – 11:13:59 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay & Balance

• Reworked zombie spawns; fixed sky-spawn issues
• Increased zombie numbers and improved behavior
• Zombie optimizations and new death drops (ammo and cash)
• Added upper limb dismemberment (hands and arms)
• Weapon damage traces improved (barrel-based at close range)
• Crosshair tweaked
• Gunshot and reload sounds balanced
• Hearing system improved; zombies now react more realistically to shots
• Safezone breach added as a very rare event (early preview)
• Extract reward UI now shows amount picked up

Maps & World

• Map selection moved into the safezone via pilot NPC
• Removed map selection from main menu and random raid logic
• Tweaked world partition and landscape loading for better performance

Optimization & Performance

• Rebuilt HLODs across all maps for improved visuals and performance
• Optimized building/actor visibility at distance
• Additional performance improvements including shadow culling at range

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3931751
