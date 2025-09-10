Gameplay & Balance• Reworked zombie spawns; fixed sky-spawn issues
• Increased zombie numbers and improved behavior
• Zombie optimizations and new death drops (ammo and cash)
• Added upper limb dismemberment (hands and arms)
• Weapon damage traces improved (barrel-based at close range)
• Crosshair tweaked
• Gunshot and reload sounds balanced
• Hearing system improved; zombies now react more realistically to shots
• Safezone breach added as a very rare event (early preview)
• Extract reward UI now shows amount picked up
Maps & World• Map selection moved into the safezone via pilot NPC
• Removed map selection from main menu and random raid logic
• Tweaked world partition and landscape loading for better performance
Optimization & Performance• Rebuilt HLODs across all maps for improved visuals and performance
• Optimized building/actor visibility at distance
• Additional performance improvements including shadow culling at range
