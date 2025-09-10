Gameplay & Balance • Reworked zombie spawns; fixed sky-spawn issues

• Increased zombie numbers and improved behavior

• Zombie optimizations and new death drops (ammo and cash)

• Added upper limb dismemberment (hands and arms)

• Weapon damage traces improved (barrel-based at close range)

• Crosshair tweaked

• Gunshot and reload sounds balanced

• Hearing system improved; zombies now react more realistically to shots

• Safezone breach added as a very rare event (early preview)

• Extract reward UI now shows amount picked up



Maps & World • Map selection moved into the safezone via pilot NPC

• Removed map selection from main menu and random raid logic

• Tweaked world partition and landscape loading for better performance



Optimization & Performance • Rebuilt HLODs across all maps for improved visuals and performance

• Optimized building/actor visibility at distance

• Additional performance improvements including shadow culling at range