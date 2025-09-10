Hello dear collectors!
After the full release, we became aware of a few issues and quickly put together a small patch.
🛠️ Patch Notes :
Fixed an issue where Hunthouse cars were not visible
Corrected Ultra series vehicle names, stats, images, and prices
Fixed incorrect icons in the Ultra series car inspection UI
Fixed an issue with winnings on bet tables
Fixed a bug when bet tables were repackaged
Corrected the total car count in the collection
Fixed incorrect names in Discord rewards
Have fun!
-SIERRA
Changed files in this update