Hello dear collectors!





After the full release, we became aware of a few issues and quickly put together a small patch.



🛠️ Patch Notes :



Fixed an issue where Hunthouse cars were not visible

Corrected Ultra series vehicle names, stats, images, and prices

Fixed incorrect icons in the Ultra series car inspection UI

Fixed an issue with winnings on bet tables

Fixed a bug when bet tables were repackaged

Corrected the total car count in the collection

Fixed incorrect names in Discord rewards



Have fun!







-SIERRA