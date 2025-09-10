 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19925106
Update notes via Steam Community
Release notes 0.14.7:
-Fix skills being able to be unlocked by selecting them and holding enter, even if they shouldn't be
-Fixed SENTRY max ammo count not updating visually when upgrading it
-Fixed a continued custom game showing as a normal game
-Fixed building icons not updating when selling buildings
-Fixed clients being able to see disconnected players in the player list
-Fixed key rebind not being cancelable on Steam Deck
-Fixed players being flung over the locked barriers
-Fixed players being pushed by the gates when opening/closing
-Fixed some enemies attacking the player but being out of range and not moving closer
-Fixed the weapon upgrade machine sound not playing when upgrading a weapon
-Improved edge case performance issues on hell map
-Increase world boss health by 20%
-Reduced HEAVY MACHINE GUN damage by 30%

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1765301
Linux 64-bit Depot 1765302
