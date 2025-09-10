Release notes 0.14.7:

-Fix skills being able to be unlocked by selecting them and holding enter, even if they shouldn't be

-Fixed SENTRY max ammo count not updating visually when upgrading it

-Fixed a continued custom game showing as a normal game

-Fixed building icons not updating when selling buildings

-Fixed clients being able to see disconnected players in the player list

-Fixed key rebind not being cancelable on Steam Deck

-Fixed players being flung over the locked barriers

-Fixed players being pushed by the gates when opening/closing

-Fixed some enemies attacking the player but being out of range and not moving closer

-Fixed the weapon upgrade machine sound not playing when upgrading a weapon

-Improved edge case performance issues on hell map

-Increase world boss health by 20%

-Reduced HEAVY MACHINE GUN damage by 30%