This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed numerous bugs related to firing characters.

The game now generates as much dirt on characters as it should (spoiler: MUCH MORE).

Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock if you pressed the construction button without enough respect.

Fixed a bug where the game’s interface could break when returning to the normal view from maximum zoom-out.

Fixed a bug that could cause the story workshop to let you use more story elements than your current limit.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Thank you!