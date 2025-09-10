 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19925074 Edited 10 September 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed numerous bugs related to firing characters.

  • The game now generates as much dirt on characters as it should (spoiler: MUCH MORE).

  • Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock if you pressed the construction button without enough respect.

  • Fixed a bug where the game’s interface could break when returning to the normal view from maximum zoom-out.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the story workshop to let you use more story elements than your current limit.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Thank you!

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 2680551
