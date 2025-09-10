Hello everyone! We just launched the game on Early Access. Thank you so much to everyone who already purchased the game this early! We likely won't have a big enough player base yet for you to be able to consistently play public random lobbies quickly. Please bear with us! We recommend playing private games with friends for now as we build up our audience throughout our Early Access phase.

We'd like to mention a few more small things we just added to the game that weren't discussed in previous DevLogs:

Emotes

Players can now emote in the game! There are a total of 8 emotes to choose from.

Cosmetic Unlocks

Most of the character customization options are locked when you first play. Players unlock them by playing a full game. The higher the player's rank, the more cosmetics they will unlock.

Winner - 5 Skins

Runner Up - 3 Skins

Other Finalists - 2 Skins

Losers - 1 Skin

Of course this is just the start. While the Early Access version is a complete experience, it needs some more mini games, advantages and tweaks before we can confidently advance it to v1.0. We'd like to give you a preview of what's in store for the rest of the year.

Update 1 - Mid October

This is a a relatively small update as we expect to spend the next few weeks assessing player feedback and addressing critical bugs and tweaks.

Bot enmity system

This is a set of various features to make our player bots appear smarter and react to players more rationally. In essence, bots will keep track of player actions for and against them. They are more likely to vote out or use items on players who are hostile to them. For example, using Betray against a bot will make them more likely to vote you out.

Updated HUD

For our next update, we want to reduce the space occupied by our main HUD. Here's a mockup:

Volume settings

We planned on having this on our Early Access launch but didn't have the time to finish it. This will allow players to adjust the volume of individual players.

Bug fixes and tweaks

Update 2 - Mid November

This will be our first content update. We'll introduce 2 new advantages and another brawl minigame.

New Advantages

Timeout - This is a troll item that will secretly mute another player for 30 seconds. They can still talk and chat but other players will not be able to hear or read it! They will only be notified that they are on Timeout after it expires!

Intel - This is a powerful item that will allow you to inspect another player. You'll see their inventory, status effects (Amnesty, etc), accepted Defector offers as well as who they gifted their Curses and Bonds to.

New Minigame

Our first post early access launch brawl game will be a simple rhythm-type minigame titled Gluttony!

Update 3 - Mid December

This is a major content update! December is typically a great month for party games so we hope at this point, Eat the Rich will have enough content to be a great option for friend groups to incorporate in their variety of party games.

3 new minigames

The plan is to introduce 2 new brawl games (likely titled Kiss Cam and Where's Luigi?) and 1 new mind game. We'll let you know more about these soon!

Achievements

We plan to have around 15 Achievements for Eat the Rich. Players will also be rewarded with unique cosmetics for unlocking these!

New cosmetics

In addition to cosmetics unlocked through Achievements, we'll also have some more new cosmetics to unlock by playing/winning the game.

Twitch integration

We're exploring ways to improve Content Creator experience with the game. We're currently studying what types of Twitch integrations we could include to make the game more engaging for Twitch streamers and their viewers. Please let us know if you have suggestions!

We're hopeful that by year end, the game would have more content and a bunch of new mini-games for a fresh update!

Thank you and we hope you enjoy voting out your rich friends!

Maccima Games Team