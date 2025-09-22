 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 19925006 Edited 22 September 2025 – 14:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey players,

We’re excited to announce that our latest content update is live—and it features the new Shock Drop, “Gabriela” by Katseye. Alongside this fresh track, we’ve also addressed several issues, check them in the release notes down below.

RELEASE NOTES:

- Added: Shock Drop "Gabriela" by Katseye

- Fixed: Decreased audio quality of tracks

- Fixed: 120hz mode is missing from the Graphics tab in the Settings 

- Fixed: The game could freeze if the pause button was pressed repeatedly during any BTS song


Level Editor:

- Fixed: Easings did not work when selected in the Edit Object menu

- Fixed: Selecting "Yes with Backups" when deleting a beatmap did not actually delete the backups

- Fixed: The game could freeze if a very large number was entered into the ID text box in the Filter & Order section of the Group Info menu

Changed files in this update

