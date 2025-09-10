- Added keyboard support for Player 1
- Fixed UI issues in 21:9 aspect ratios.
- Fixed bug where Splatterbots would stop painting when paintballs were spawned.
- Fixed bug where Splatterbots would stop painting when respawning on water levels.
- Alleviated issues with AI getting stuck (they still struggle a little on the conveyor belts but I'm working on it!)
Splatterbot - Update v1.02
