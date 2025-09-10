 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19924994 Edited 10 September 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added keyboard support for Player 1
  • Fixed UI issues in 21:9 aspect ratios.
  • Fixed bug where Splatterbots would stop painting when paintballs were spawned.
  • Fixed bug where Splatterbots would stop painting when respawning on water levels.
  • Alleviated issues with AI getting stuck (they still struggle a little on the conveyor belts but I'm working on it!)

