The wait is over, Governor – the first chapter of your dynasty begins! Celestial Empire: Prologue will be live on Steam on September 10th 2025, 11:00 UTC and ready for you to explore. Remember to add the full game to your library to stay updated!

In this free introduction to our Ancient China–themed city builder, you’ll:

Build the very first foundations of your city

Lead your people and make sure they prosper

Soak in the unique atmosphere of ancient Chinese landscapes

Get a taste of the grand journey that awaits in the full game

The prologue is your chance to see if the world of Celestial Empire is the right place for your story to unfold. Try it now, get to know the mechanics, and decide if you want to continue your adventure in the full version once it’s released.

We really encourage you to leave your reviews on the prologue's Steam page. Feedback is very valuable for us, as we would really like to make the best city-builder ever. That’s where your opinions come in handy!

No barriers, no limits – just download, play, and begin shaping the legacy of your empire!