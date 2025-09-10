Hey everyone,
The wait is over. Our biggest update yet for Folklands is here.
Over the past two days we previewed performance upgrades, quality of life improvements, and the introduction of new systems like education and the tech tree. Today you can dive into the full update with new buildings, professions, and content to explore.
New Buildings and Objects
Library
School
Stone Mine
Lookout Tower
Banners
New Visuals and Professions
Fresh character models and more than 150 new animations across 14 professions
Updated resource art for Wheat, Wood, and Planks
Systems and Improvements
New systems: Education, Research, Economy tools, and Kingdom standings
Faster loading times and smoother performance
Steam Deck support
Plus all the performance and quality of life upgrades from Days 1 and 2
This is the most ambitious update yet, and we cannot wait to see how you use these new tools to grow your settlements. If you are enjoying the game, leaving a review on Steam helps us a lot and supports future updates.
Changed files in this update