Major 10 September 2025 Build 19924937 Edited 10 September 2025 – 17:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

The wait is over. Our biggest update yet for Folklands is here.

Over the past two days we previewed performance upgrades, quality of life improvements, and the introduction of new systems like education and the tech tree. Today you can dive into the full update with new buildings, professions, and content to explore.

New Buildings and Objects

  • Library

  • School

  • Stone Mine

  • Lookout Tower

  • Banners

New Visuals and Professions

  • Fresh character models and more than 150 new animations across 14 professions

  • Updated resource art for Wheat, Wood, and Planks

Systems and Improvements

  • New systems: Education, Research, Economy tools, and Kingdom standings

  • Faster loading times and smoother performance

  • Steam Deck support

  • Plus all the performance and quality of life upgrades from Days 1 and 2

This is the most ambitious update yet, and we cannot wait to see how you use these new tools to grow your settlements. If you are enjoying the game, leaving a review on Steam helps us a lot and supports future updates.

