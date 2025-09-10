Hey everyone,

The wait is over. Our biggest update yet for Folklands is here.

Over the past two days we previewed performance upgrades, quality of life improvements, and the introduction of new systems like education and the tech tree. Today you can dive into the full update with new buildings, professions, and content to explore.

New Buildings and Objects

Library

School

Stone Mine

Lookout Tower

Banners

New Visuals and Professions

Fresh character models and more than 150 new animations across 14 professions

Updated resource art for Wheat, Wood, and Planks

Systems and Improvements

New systems: Education, Research, Economy tools, and Kingdom standings

Faster loading times and smoother performance

Steam Deck support

Plus all the performance and quality of life upgrades from Days 1 and 2

This is the most ambitious update yet, and we cannot wait to see how you use these new tools to grow your settlements. If you are enjoying the game, leaving a review on Steam helps us a lot and supports future updates.