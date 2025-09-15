 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19924925 Edited 15 September 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re continuing the celebrations for Slitherine’s 25th Anniversary with some exciting new content, and today we have something special for you! 

Starting now, you can celebrate Slitherine's 25th birthday alongside us by taking to the skies in Scramble: Battle of Britain with a special 25th Anniversary skin.

Today also marks Battle of Britain Day, and to commemorate this historic milestone we’re releasing our 3rd Airplane Video dedicated to the fastest, most agile, and most iconic aircraft to patrol the British skies of the 1940s: the Supermarine Spitfire.

Take command of a legend with Scramble: Battle of Britain.


Changed files in this update

Depot 1530451
  • Loading history…
Depot 1530452
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link