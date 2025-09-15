We’re continuing the celebrations for Slitherine’s 25th Anniversary with some exciting new content, and today we have something special for you!



Starting now, you can celebrate Slitherine's 25th birthday alongside us by taking to the skies in Scramble: Battle of Britain with a special 25th Anniversary skin.



Today also marks Battle of Britain Day, and to commemorate this historic milestone we’re releasing our 3rd Airplane Video dedicated to the fastest, most agile, and most iconic aircraft to patrol the British skies of the 1940s: the Supermarine Spitfire.

Take command of a legend with Scramble: Battle of Britain.