MouseMob v3.5 ( Pre-Release for v4 )



INFO:

Preparations for the transition from v3 to v4 are underway.

However, since it is a quite large update, the process is taking longer than expected.

Therefore, I wanted to release an intermediate version, v3.5, until v4 is completed.



NOTE:

This version has the advanced interface of v4, but new features are missing and under development.

Your advice based on your experiences is important. Please do not hesitate to comment.



NEW FEATURES:

• CHAIN FEATURE (new)

This is for triggering multiple mobs with a single click. (Currently, only mouse, key, and text events can be added to chains. Work is underway for more...)

• PORTAL FEATURE (new)

Add pairs of Portals to the screen and teleport your cursor between them.

• AUTOMATIC SAVE (new)

Everything is saved automatically when you exit the software. When you open the software again, you will continue from where you left off.

• PROFILE LIST (new)

Easily save your profiles and switch between them at any time.

• RESIZE (new)

Now Mobs can be very small or gigantic.

• Text Event (new)

Mobs can now send long texts.