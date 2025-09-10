 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19924607 Edited 10 September 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
MouseMob v3.5 ( Pre-Release for v4 )

INFO:
Preparations for the transition from v3 to v4 are underway.
However, since it is a quite large update, the process is taking longer than expected.
Therefore, I wanted to release an intermediate version, v3.5, until v4 is completed.

NOTE:
This version has the advanced interface of v4, but new features are missing and under development.
Your advice based on your experiences is important. Please do not hesitate to comment.

NEW FEATURES:
• CHAIN FEATURE (new)
This is for triggering multiple mobs with a single click. (Currently, only mouse, key, and text events can be added to chains. Work is underway for more...)
• PORTAL FEATURE (new)
Add pairs of Portals to the screen and teleport your cursor between them.
• AUTOMATIC SAVE (new)
Everything is saved automatically when you exit the software. When you open the software again, you will continue from where you left off.
• PROFILE LIST (new)
Easily save your profiles and switch between them at any time.
• RESIZE (new)
Now Mobs can be very small or gigantic.
• Text Event (new)
Mobs can now send long texts.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3794821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link