Hello dear friends,

This update brings adorable new fish and a smoother, more rewarding gameplay experience as gacha rate and UI improvement. Plus—our biggest discount ever goes live at the same time!

Update Highlights

Improved Gameplay Experience: Shorter growth time for certain fish. Adjusted the achievement “Why are you so proficient!” to make it easier to complete. Added new trading cards and point shop items.

New Fish Arrivals: 8 brand-new Gold Rarity Fish added and waiting to be collected!

Gacha System Upgrade: Blue Fish Cards now only draw blue-quality or higher fish. Gold Fish Cards now only draw gold-rarity or higher fish. Collecting beautiful fish has never been easier!

Gacha Interface Improvement: All variant gacha now sparkle with shiny effects—Ta-da!

Enhanced Variant Fish Recognition: Variant fish now feature a special border color in both tank and detail views for easier identification.

Several issues have been resolved for a smoother experience.

🎉 Lowest price ever—now live! Whether you’re a new friend or a returning player, the shopkeeper can’t wait to welcome you back!

💖Fantasy Aquarium Community💖