 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19924538 Edited 11 September 2025 – 06:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello dear friends,

This update brings adorable new fish and a smoother, more rewarding gameplay experience as gacha rate and UI improvement. Plus—our biggest discount ever goes live at the same time!

Update Highlights

  • Improved Gameplay Experience: Shorter growth time for certain fish. Adjusted the achievement “Why are you so proficient!” to make it easier to complete. Added new trading cards and point shop items.

  • New Fish Arrivals: 8 brand-new Gold Rarity Fish added and waiting to be collected!

  • Gacha System Upgrade: Blue Fish Cards now only draw blue-quality or higher fish. Gold Fish Cards now only draw gold-rarity or higher fish. Collecting beautiful fish has never been easier!

  • Gacha Interface Improvement: All variant gacha now sparkle with shiny effects—Ta-da!

  • Enhanced Variant Fish Recognition: Variant fish now feature a special border color in both tank and detail views for easier identification.

  • Several issues have been resolved for a smoother experience.

🎉 Lowest price ever—now live! Whether you’re a new friend or a returning player, the shopkeeper can’t wait to welcome you back!

💖Fantasy Aquarium Community💖

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3183351
  • Loading history…
DLC 3619980 Depot 3619980
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link