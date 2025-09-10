🍂An ancient autumn festival is coming to the world of the Sphere. During the festival, any monster of your level, as well as 3 levels higher or lower, may drop a fragment of a golden leaf. Following the ancient tradition, you will have to collect a crown of golden leaves for yourself and receive the blessing of autumn itself (an experience bonus of up to 5% and a damage increase of up to 10%), which is valid during the festival and a week after it.When combining leaves, you will also be guaranteed to receive one of four epic belts for your level, as well as useful items, including healing potions, teleportation stones, enhancement scrolls, banker summoning scrolls, resurrection scrolls, inlay stones, fortification crystals and runic fortification crystals, as well as experience and breadwinner potions.More about epic belts: with a certain chance, you can get it every time you combine three symbols from leaves. If your character has not received the belt after 24 attempts, he is guaranteed to receive it on the 25th attempt!All belts have 6 colorless gem sockets:🍁Belt of Flying Leaves - when receiving a control effect, removes 2 negative effects from the owner. Cooldown 90 sec.🍁Belt of Autumn Warmth - on a critical hit, restores 8% of the owner's health. Cooldown 35 sec.🍁Belt of the Departed Sun - on a critical hit, increases the chance of a critical hit by 8% for 10 sec. Triggers no more than once every 35 sec.🍁Belt of the Elusive Wind - reduces the chance of receiving a critical hit by 7%.Don't forget about the daily competition. Every day, the winning team will receive a 10% bonus to experience, gold, and item drops for the entire next day, and the losing team will receive a 5% bonus to experience and gold.In Greenwald and Raven Legion Camp, you can find a daily quest that will give you additional fragments.A premium account doubles your chances of getting a gold leaf fragment, and you can buy additional gold leaves in the in-game store.Good luck!🍂