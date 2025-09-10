 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19924465 Edited 10 September 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We're happy to see everyone enjoying the update, we hope you've gotten lucky with the gambling and scratch tickets!

We've got a small patch today with some bug fixes and other stuff, here's the list:

CHANGES:

  • Selling Rare items now gives you 5 Petals, and Epic items give you 20 Petals!

  • Easter activities no longer award chocolates. They'll be back next year!

  • Fixed Aviator and Hood hats making Lil Silvy bald.

  • Fixed Gambling activity not counting time properly.

  • Fixed Lil Silvy running around in circles in some situations (bug catching, screen cleaning...)

We understand some of you might be sad about the chocolates, as you might not have completed your collection yet. Fret not, they'll be back next year! We might make it easier to get the items, too, we'll see!

Show us your biggest scratch-off wins! Surely some of you have already gotten rich with the Quick Maffs, right?

