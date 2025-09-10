 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19924458 Edited 10 September 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed rectangle tool in painting toolset (disable fill not working properly, wrong radius calculation, glitches with bigger sizes)
- Improved radius calculation for rounded rectangle in pixel-art toolset

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2218561
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2218563
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link