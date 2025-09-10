- Fixed rectangle tool in painting toolset (disable fill not working properly, wrong radius calculation, glitches with bigger sizes)
- Improved radius calculation for rounded rectangle in pixel-art toolset
Patch 2.0.1.14
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2218561
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2218563
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update