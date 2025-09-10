 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19924328 Edited 10 September 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here is a pretty big update packed with new content and many improvements!

Update 10.0 - NEW CONTENT + MANY ENHANCHEMENTS (10 September 2025)

+1 Playable Character Boss, +1 Attacks, +3 Items, +2 Achievements + many Enhancements

NEW CONTENT:

  • NEW CHARACTER: Magnebro (34th playable character available in the game) 

  • NEW ATTACK: Bar-Bar: Creates a projectile bar attached to you that deals contact damage (scales well with Amount, Size, Orbit Speed and/or Arcane Damage)

  • NEW ITEM: Chest Express (unlocked by default, white item, you find a chest at the beginning of next wave)

  • NEW ITEM: Glass Heart (unlocked by default, white item, Gives HP Max and Damage but starts next wave with less HP)

  • NEW ITEM: Soul Burner (unlocked by default, white item, +1 to all Damage Types, -2% Soul Harvest)

  • NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Vilethorn on Difficulty 5: Unlocks Magnebro Character

  • NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Magnebro on Difficulty 1: Unlocks Bar-Bar Attack

  • By popular request, all future 'Win a run with [character] on Difficulty 5' achievements will now unlock retroactively if you've already completed them in earlier versions

  • (it means if you already win a run in D5 with Vilethorn in previous version, you should automatically get the achievement when lauching the game updated to version 10.0+ for the first time)

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • “Unique and Upgradable” Attacks buff/rework: the upgrades now costs only 50% of their price. It makes those attacks more economically viable, same for Behemoth character For example: if you find a Green “Impact” Skill and you already had a white tier Impact equipped (meaning buying the green upgrade will just upgrade your existing attack) it will cost 20 souls instead of 40.

  • Behemoth Character: now also gives +1 Synergy Level for all your equipped synergies (example: even if you have only 1 Air Attack, it counts as 2)

  • Soul Harvest Stat: at the end of the wave, there is now a texts that pop ups and tell how many souls were gained or lost via the Soul Harvest Stat

  • Melee Weapons: rework all systems and the procedural animation logic to massively improve the game feel of sweeping weapons like Axes, Pickaxe and Golden Touch Hammer

  • Overboy Character is now unlocked after unlocking 30 characters (previously it required unlocking all other characters first)

  • Laser Eye: is now affected by Orbit Speed Stat

  • Nihil Character: added Laser Eye as a Start Attack

  • Air Synergy: (2) +10% Speed (even if for now this is a brand new family with only 1 upgradable attack, this synergy effect can still be obtained using different combination of effects, example: pandark character that obtains max synergy levels)

  • Wizard Synergy: (3) +1 Arcane Damage => +2

  • Cloud Attack: can’t knockback enemies anymore: this actually makes this attack more powerful because due to its specific pattern, it had a tendency to knockback enemies towards the player with a high frequency (damages were triggered super often)

  • Pickaxe Attack: Destroyed after 3 Waves => Destroyed after 4 waves

  • Heroic Noobs now drop more golden souls and regular souls

  • Steamdeck-specific tweaks and improvements

  • Bugfix: Wraithshot could bug when triggered while no enemies were alive

  • Little minor fixes

  • Lots of other minor enhancements and balancing changes

If you enjoy the new content and want to support the development of this game,
✨please consider leaving a positive review on Steam!

Enjoy

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2225961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link