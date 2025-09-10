Here is a pretty big update packed with new content and many improvements!

Update 10.0 - NEW CONTENT + MANY ENHANCHEMENTS (10 September 2025)

+1 Playable Character Boss, +1 Attacks, +3 Items, +2 Achievements + many Enhancements

NEW CONTENT:

(it means if you already win a run in D5 with Vilethorn in previous version, you should automatically get the achievement when lauching the game updated to version 10.0+ for the first time)

By popular request, all future 'Win a run with [character] on Difficulty 5' achievements will now unlock retroactively if you've already completed them in earlier versions

NEW ITEM: Soul Burner (unlocked by default, white item, +1 to all Damage Types, -2% Soul Harvest)

NEW ITEM: Glass Heart (unlocked by default, white item, Gives HP Max and Damage but starts next wave with less HP)

NEW ITEM: Chest Express (unlocked by default, white item, you find a chest at the beginning of next wave)

NEW ATTACK: Bar-Bar: Creates a projectile bar attached to you that deals contact damage (scales well with Amount, Size, Orbit Speed and/or Arcane Damage)

NEW CHARACTER: Magnebro (34th playable character available in the game)

ENHANCEMENTS:

“Unique and Upgradable” Attacks buff/rework: the upgrades now costs only 50% of their price. It makes those attacks more economically viable, same for Behemoth character For example: if you find a Green “Impact” Skill and you already had a white tier Impact equipped (meaning buying the green upgrade will just upgrade your existing attack) it will cost 20 souls instead of 40.

Behemoth Character: now also gives +1 Synergy Level for all your equipped synergies (example: even if you have only 1 Air Attack, it counts as 2)

Soul Harvest Stat: at the end of the wave, there is now a texts that pop ups and tell how many souls were gained or lost via the Soul Harvest Stat

Melee Weapons: rework all systems and the procedural animation logic to massively improve the game feel of sweeping weapons like Axes, Pickaxe and Golden Touch Hammer

Overboy Character is now unlocked after unlocking 30 characters (previously it required unlocking all other characters first)

Laser Eye: is now affected by Orbit Speed Stat

Nihil Character: added Laser Eye as a Start Attack

Air Synergy: (2) +10% Speed (even if for now this is a brand new family with only 1 upgradable attack, this synergy effect can still be obtained using different combination of effects, example: pandark character that obtains max synergy levels)

Wizard Synergy: (3) +1 Arcane Damage => +2

Cloud Attack: can’t knockback enemies anymore: this actually makes this attack more powerful because due to its specific pattern, it had a tendency to knockback enemies towards the player with a high frequency (damages were triggered super often)

Pickaxe Attack: Destroyed after 3 Waves => Destroyed after 4 waves

Heroic Noobs now drop more golden souls and regular souls

Steamdeck-specific tweaks and improvements

Bugfix: Wraithshot could bug when triggered while no enemies were alive

Little minor fixes