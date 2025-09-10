Key bindings

Dirt

Doubled dirt balancing rate on easy mode and changed the balancing point to 50% for more headroom



Added dirt storage to home: you can transfer one carload of dirt from the train to the depot and back (from the home buying menu)



Tutorial

Fixed tutorial message timing for Chinese and Japanese languages



Fixed incorrect "almost full" dirt notification when loading or continuing a game



Fixed tutorial messages to no longer vanish when going to the main menu and back



Fixed tutorial to prevent steering from the steering lever before connecting the power plant



Misc

Fixed a possible crash in AI pathfinding when laying track at the same time



Fixed holding down the turnout building option to not return more track to the track car than what was removed



Building a turnout and removing it immediately no longer counts as a built turnout for the "max turnouts" and "max track length" achievements



Attempted to fix a rare scenery generation crash on some systems



Renamed "switch" option to "throw switch"



Minor improvements to the Russian translation by tankict



The sixth patch is now live with new optional key bindings, changes to the dirt mechanics and various bug fixes!Added customizable key bindings for some of the most commonly used HUD menu options. The new bindings are unused by default to make sure they won't conflict with any existing key bindings.