The sixth patch is now live with new optional key bindings, changes to the dirt mechanics and various bug fixes!
Key bindings
Added customizable key bindings for some of the most commonly used HUD menu options. The new bindings are unused by default to make sure they won't conflict with any existing key bindings.
Dirt
- Doubled dirt balancing rate on easy mode and changed the balancing point to 50% for more headroom
- Added dirt storage to home: you can transfer one carload of dirt from the train to the depot and back (from the home buying menu)
Tutorial
- Fixed tutorial message timing for Chinese and Japanese languages
- Fixed incorrect "almost full" dirt notification when loading or continuing a game
- Fixed tutorial messages to no longer vanish when going to the main menu and back
- Fixed tutorial to prevent steering from the steering lever before connecting the power plant
Misc
- Fixed a possible crash in AI pathfinding when laying track at the same time
- Fixed holding down the turnout building option to not return more track to the track car than what was removed
- Building a turnout and removing it immediately no longer counts as a built turnout for the "max turnouts" and "max track length" achievements
- Attempted to fix a rare scenery generation crash on some systems
- Renamed "switch" option to "throw switch"
- Minor improvements to the Russian translation by tankict
Changed files in this update