10 September 2025 Build 19924050 Edited 10 September 2025 – 12:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
This is the development team of Mini Cozy Room : Lo-Fi.

We have released a hotfix update to address some bugs and improvements.

<Tray Mode – Icon Design Change>

  1. The previous tray mode icon had low visibility, so it has been updated with a new design.

<Bug Fixes>

  1. Fixed an issue where the tray icon would not appear when restarting the game after exiting in tray mode.

  2. Fixed an issue where the background from normal mode was displayed in mini mode.

<Other>

  1. The default setting for “Display Program Icon Location” in the settings menu has been changed to “Always Taskbar.”

We will continue to do our best in development.
Thank you.

