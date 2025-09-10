Hello again, travelers! Summer’s finally over, and it’s time to take a look at all those amazing photos you took during your trip.

We wonder if you’ve visited all the places and collected all the memories. Are these memories truly yours, or are you simply hoping they’ll be remembered as such?

So, about those memory puzzles, we get that some of you are up for a real brainteaser, while others might prefer a more relaxed session. To make it easier for everyone, we’ve added ‘Easy’ and ‘Hard’ modes when you replay the puzzles. And hey, who knows, maybe there were other cool routes you could’ve taken during your trip that might’ve helped you remember things better!

Thank you for playing Sunset Drive! If you enjoyed the game, we’d love it if you could leave us a review and give it a thumbs up. It’ll help us reach more people and spread the word. We hope to see you again on the road soon!