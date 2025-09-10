Some post release patches for crashes and housekeeping.
There are still some ongoing issues I'm investigating, thanks for everyone's patience, as this is my first rodeo. Expect another release with more fixes next week.
Pretty please: If you find any bugs, please report them on the Discord server here:
https://discord.com/invite/ZgQ94Cnj6G
Happy blasting.
And someone beat AgentOrang on first place please. 🫶🏻
Patch release v0.8.20
