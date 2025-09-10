 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19923842
Update notes via Steam Community
Some post release patches for crashes and housekeeping.
There are still some ongoing issues I'm investigating, thanks for everyone's patience, as this is my first rodeo. Expect another release with more fixes next week.

Pretty please: If you find any bugs, please report them on the Discord server here:
https://discord.com/invite/ZgQ94Cnj6G

Happy blasting.
And someone beat AgentOrang on first place please. 🫶🏻

